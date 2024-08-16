Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE And NSE Open Or Closed On Raksha Bandhan?
While Raksha Bandhan is a significant festival in many parts of India, the stock market operates on a regular schedule.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on Monday, August 19, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. While Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in many parts of India, the stock market operates on a regular schedule, with holidays primarily based on national and religious events.
Trading activities across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will continue to be operational for the day. Additionally, trading will continue in the currency and interest rate derivatives segments as well.
List Of Remaining Stock Market Holidays In 2024
Here is the complete list of stock market holidays remaining in 2024:
Gandhi Jayanti - October 2
Diwali Laxmi Pujan - November 1 (Muhurat Trading will be conducted)
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 15
Christmas - December 25
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.
Stock Market Closing Bell
Nifty, Sensex snapped a two-week fall to end at the highest level since August 2. Benchmark equity indices ended with weekly gains after two consecutive weeks of losses. Both the Nifty and Sensex recorded their highest closing since August 2 on Friday as shares financials and IT companies led the gains.
Only three out of the Nifty 50 stocks ended with losses and 47 ended higher. Both the Nifty and Sensex closed at their highest levels since August 2.
The Nifty ended 1.64% or 396.80 points higher at 24540.55 while the Sensex rose 1.68% or 1,330.96 points to end at 80436.84. Intraday, the Nifty rose 1.74% and the Sensex rose 1.79%.
Raksha Bandhan 2024
Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, August 19. This special occasion symbolises the unbreakable bond between siblings. Sisters tie a sacred thread, called a rakhi, on their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being. In return, brothers pledge to protect their sisters. The festival is filled with love, joy, and the exchange of gifts, making it a cherished tradition in Indian households.