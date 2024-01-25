Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE and NSE Open Or Closed On Republic Day 2024
Discover if the BSE and NSE are open or closed on Republic Day 2024 viz January 26
The offices of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Friday, January 26, 2024, on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. The trading will resume on Monday, January 29, 2024.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower in a truncated week on Thursday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to end at 70,700.67.
Republic Day 2024: MCX holidays
According to MCXIndia.com, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for both the morning and evening sessions. The morning session starts from 9 am to 5 pm, and evening sessions from 5 pm to 11:30 to 11:55 pm.
Market Holidays in 2024
The next stock market holiday will be on the occasion of Mahashivratri which is Friday, March 8.
Here's a complete list of the stock market holidays in 2024.
Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.
India's 75th Republic Day
India will celebrate the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2024. The parade will start at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. The seating capacity at Kartavya Path is 77,000, of which 42,000 is reserved for the general public.
Stock Market Holiday: Significance
The stock market closure is part of the standard holiday schedule for financial markets. During market holidays, investors cannot buy or sell securities, and there is no trading activity on the stock exchanges.
The closure allows market participants, including traders, investors, and financial institutions, to observe the national holiday without having to monitor or participate in the stock market.
The stock exchanges usually announce their holiday schedule well in advance, so market participants can plan their activities and manage their portfolios accordingly