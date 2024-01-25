Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE and NSE Open Or Closed On Republic Day 2024

The offices of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Friday, January 26, 2024, on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. The trading will resume on Monday, January 29, 2024.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower in a truncated week on Thursday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to end at 70,700.67.