Stock Market Holidays In September 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days

In September, the stock market will be closed for nine days. However, these nine days comprise four Saturdays and five Sundays. As per the NSE website, there are no weekday holidays in September.

In September 2023, there was one additional stock market holiday which fell on a weekday. This holiday was on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and this year, the same holiday falls on a weekend. Hence in September 2024, there are no weekday stock market holidays.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), where people can buy, sell, and trade stocks and securities, are open almost every day of the year, except for a few special holidays and weekends.