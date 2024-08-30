Stock Market Holidays In September 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days
Find here the complete list of stock market holidays remaining in 2024.
In September, the stock market will be closed for nine days. However, these nine days comprise four Saturdays and five Sundays. As per the NSE website, there are no weekday holidays in September.
In September 2023, there was one additional stock market holiday which fell on a weekday. This holiday was on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and this year, the same holiday falls on a weekend. Hence in September 2024, there are no weekday stock market holidays.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), where people can buy, sell, and trade stocks and securities, are open almost every day of the year, except for a few special holidays and weekends.
List Of Remaining Stock Market Holidays In 2024
Here is the complete list of stock market holidays remaining in 2024:
Gandhi Jayanti - October 2
Diwali, Laxmi Pujan - November 1 (muhurat trading will be conducted)
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 15
Christmas - December 25
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated across India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. The holiday is marked by the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and public places, accompanied by prayers, music, and cultural performances. The celebrations last for 10 days with many important Visarjan days in the interim. It culminates in the immersion of the idols in water on Anant Chaturdashi.