Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Snaps Two-Week Winning Streak; Sensex Falls Below 80,000

The benchmark equity indices closed in the red for the third straight session on Friday, dragged down by shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 74.05 points or 0.3% lower at 24,426.85 and the BSE Sensex closed 270.92 points or 0.34% down at 79,809.6. The Nifty fell over 0.39% during the day to 24,404.7, while the Sensex slipped 0.42% to 79,741.76.

On a weekly basis, the Nifty snapped its two-week winning streak.