Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Sheds Rs 1.77 Lakh Crore In Market Cap As HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS Drag

The Indian benchmark equity indices continued to fall for the third straight session on Friday, dragged by share prices of HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 205.4 points or 0.81% lower at 25,149.85, while the BSE Sensex closed 689.81 points, or 0.83% down at 82,500.47.

On a weekly basis, the Nifty declined 1.22% and Sensex over 1.12%. The Nifty lost Rs 1,77 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Friday.

During the week, the market witnessed range-bound activity, but on last Friday, it breached the important support level of 25,300, and post-breakdown, selling pressure intensified, according to Amol Athawale, vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities.