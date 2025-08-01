Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Sheds Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore In Market Cap On Tariff Uncertainties, FII Outflows

Indian stock markets logged their fifth consecutive week of losses on Friday amid trade uncertainties with the US and persistent foreign institutional outflows.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 203 points or 0.82% lower at 24,565.35 and the Sensex lost 585.67 points or 0.72% to close at 80,599.91. Both the Nifty and Sensex shed 1% this week.

Of the 50 stocks on the blue-chip Nifty, 38 declined. The market capitalisation fell by nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

Indian stocks had their first monthly loss since February last month. Foreign investors have pulled Rs 17,741 crore out of Indian equities in July, as per NSDL data.