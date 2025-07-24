Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Tank As RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag

Business NewsMarketsStock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Tank As RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag
On the NSE, 11 out of the 15 sectors ended in the red, with the Nifty IT, FMCG and Realty declining the most.

24 Jul 2025, 04:14 PM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 156.71 points or 0.63% lower at 25,062, while the BSE Sensex closed 542.47 points or 0.66% lower at 82,184.17. (Source: NDTV Profit) 

The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 157.8 points or 0.63% lower at 25,062.1, while the BSE Sensex closed 542.47 points or 0.66% down at 82,184.17.

Shares of Eternal Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty.

Nestle India Ltd., Trent Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the biggest laggards.

In terms of points contribution, Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index the most. Eternal led the gains.

On the NSE, 11 out of the 15 sectors ended in the red, with the Nifty IT, FMCG and Realty declining the most.

The broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks as the BSE MidCap fell 0.43% and the SmallCap declined 0.50%.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,410 stocks declined, 1,645 advanced and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.

