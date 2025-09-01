Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Snap Three-Session Decline As Infosys, M&M Lead Gains

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after three straight sessions of decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198.2 points or 0.81% higher at 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 554.84 points or 0.7% up at 80,364.49. The Nifty rose as much as 0.85% during the day to 24,635.6, while the Sensex climbed 0.75% to 80,406.84.