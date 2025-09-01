Business NewsMarketsStock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Snap Three-Session Decline As Infosys, M&M Lead Gains
Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Snap Three-Session Decline As Infosys, M&M Lead Gains

01 Sep 2025, 04:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock Market Highlights (Image source: Envato)</p></div>
Stock Market Highlights (Image source: Envato)
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after three straight sessions of decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198.2 points or 0.81% higher at 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 554.84 points or 0.7% up at 80,364.49. The Nifty rose as much as 0.85% during the day to 24,635.6, while the Sensex climbed 0.75% to 80,406.84.

In terms of points contribution, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Eternal and Axis Bank contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers for the day.

Thirteen out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty Auto and Defence gaining the most.

The BSE Midcap ended 1.64% higher and the SmallCap also closed 1.49% up.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,809 stocks advanced, 1,383 declined and 188 remained unchanged on the BSE.

