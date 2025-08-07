Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Shrug Off Trump Tariff Jitters As Bulls Charge Back In Last Hour
Stock Market Highlights: The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark ended 21 points, or 0.09% higher at 24,596 and the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended 79 points, or 0.10% lower at 80,623.
The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the green, recovering sharply during the last hour of trade, to snap its two-day decline. The NSE Nifty 50 had declined as much as 0.94% during the day, as investors turned jittery following the doubling of import tariffs on India by US President Donald Trump. A fight back from the bulls, however, ensured that the market settled with gains.
Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Wipro and Eternal were the key gainers.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp marked gains of 4.15% while Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Wipro, Eternal gained over 1% that contributed to the gains of the benchmark index Nifty 50.
Eleven out of 15 sectors ended in the green, with Nifty Media, IT, Pharma, gaining the most. Sectors like defence, energy, oil and gas closed in the red.
The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.30% higher and 0.18% lower, respectively. Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,167 stocks declined and 1,871 stocks advanced while 153 remained unchanged on BSE.