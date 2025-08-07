Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Shrug Off Trump Tariff Jitters As Bulls Charge Back In Last Hour

The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the green, recovering sharply during the last hour of trade, to snap its two-day decline. The NSE Nifty 50 had declined as much as 0.94% during the day, as investors turned jittery following the doubling of import tariffs on India by US President Donald Trump. A fight back from the bulls, however, ensured that the market settled with gains.

Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Wipro and Eternal were the key gainers.

The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark ended 21 points, or 0.09% higher at 24,596 and the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended 79 points, or 0.10% lower at 80,623.