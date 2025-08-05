Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Settle Lower On Tariff Jitters; RIL, Infosys, Cipla Top Drags
Stock Market Highlights: The NSE Nifty 50 ended 73 points, or 0.30% down at 24,649, and the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended 308 points, or 0.38% lower
The Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower after a day of closing in the green, as Adani Ports, Reliance, Infosys along with others weighed on the index. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark ended 73 points, or 0.30% down at 24,649, and the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended 308 points, or 0.38% lower at 80,710. The NSE Nifty Bank closed 0.48% lower at 55,360.
Shares of Titan marked gains of over 2% while IndusInd Bank, SBI LIfe, Maruti Suzuki and Trent gained over 1% that contributed to the gains of the benchmark index Nifty 50. While those of Adani Ports, RIL, Infosys, Adani Enterprises and Cipla closed over 1% lower and weighed on the index.
Five out of 12 sectors ended in the green, with Nifty Defence, Auto, Metal, Consumption gaining the most. Sectors like Nifty Oil and gas, Pharma, FMCG, IT and Bank marked the deepest losses at close in today's session.
The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.14% and 0.27% lower, respectively. Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,294 stocks declined and 1,752 stocks advanced while 151 remained unchanged on BSE.