Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Settle Lower On Tariff Jitters; RIL, Infosys, Cipla Top Drags

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower after a day of closing in the green, as Adani Ports, Reliance, Infosys along with others weighed on the index. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark ended 73 points, or 0.30% down at 24,649, and the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended 308 points, or 0.38% lower at 80,710. The NSE Nifty Bank closed 0.48% lower at 55,360.