Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Record Longest Weekly Declining Streak Since October 2024

The benchmark equity indices closed lower for the second straight day on Friday, weighed down by shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The indices recorded the longest weekly declining streak since Oct. 21, 2024.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 225.1 points or 0.9% lower at 24,837, while the BSE Sensex closed 721.08 points or 0.88% down at 81,463.09.