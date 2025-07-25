Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Record Longest Weekly Declining Streak Since October 2024
On the NSE, 14 out of the 15 sectors ended in the red, with the Nifty Media, Energy, Defence and Oil & Gas declining the most.
The benchmark equity indices closed lower for the second straight day on Friday, weighed down by shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The indices recorded the longest weekly declining streak since Oct. 21, 2024.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 225.1 points or 0.9% lower at 24,837, while the BSE Sensex closed 721.08 points or 0.88% down at 81,463.09.
Shares of Cipla Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and HDFC Life were among the top gainers in the Nifty.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were among the biggest laggards.
In terms of points contribution, Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index the most. Cipla Ltd. and SBI Life Insurance Co. led the gains.
In terms of sectoral performance this week, 13 out of 15 sectors declined, weighed by Nifty Media and Realty the most.
The broader market indices underperformed the benchmarks as the BSE MidCap fell 1.46% and the SmallCap declined 1.88%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,879 stocks declined, 1,134 advanced and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.