Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Plunge 1% As RIL, ICICI Bank Weigh

The benchmark equity indices closed in the red on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd.

The US is proceeding with its decision to tax Indian imports 50% as the White House drafted papers for it. Losses in global markets weighed on Indian markets too.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 255.7 points or 1.02% lower at 24,712.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 849.37 points or 1.04% lower at 80,786.54.

The Nifty fell over 200 points from the day’s high to end at its lowest level in the past seven sessions. During the day, the Nifty tanked 1.11% to 24,689.6, while the Sensex plunged 1.16% to 80,685.98.