Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Log Longest Winning Streak Since April

In terms of point of points contribution, ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty, followed by Reliance Industries.

21 Aug 2025, 05:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Here are the notable movement that happened during Thurday's trading session.
Here are the notable movement that happened during Thurday's trading session. (Photo: Freepik)
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the sixth straight session on Thursday, recording the longest winning streak since April.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 33.2 points or 0.13% higher at 25,083.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 142.87 points or 0.17% up at 82,000.71.

The Nifty breached the resistance level of 25,100 but could not sustain. It was also the expiry day for Nifty weekly contracts.

In terms of point of points contribution, ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty, followed by Reliance Industries Ltd.

Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were among the top gainers in the Nifty, while Coal India and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers.

Seven out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty Pharma, Realty and Finance gaining the most.

The BSE Midcap ended 0.12% lower, while the SmallCap ended 0.01% higher.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,145 stocks declined, 1,049 stocks advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the NSE.

