Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Log Longest Winning Streak Since April

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the sixth straight session on Thursday, recording the longest winning streak since April.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 33.2 points or 0.13% higher at 25,083.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 142.87 points or 0.17% up at 82,000.71.

The Nifty breached the resistance level of 25,100 but could not sustain. It was also the expiry day for Nifty weekly contracts.