Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses On Weak Global Cues; Infosys, RIL Weigh

India's benchmark equity indices extended losses to a fourth session on Monday, following a decline in Asian shares and US index futures. Information technology, defence and financial stocks took a beating.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 67.55 points or 0.27% lower at 25,082.3, while the BSE Sensex closed 247.01 points or 0.3% down at 82,253.46. Intraday, the Nifty and Sensex slipped 0.6%.

Of the 50 stocks on the Nifty, 27 declined. The market capitalisation of the blue-chip pack shed over Rs 56,600 crore.