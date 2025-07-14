Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses On Weak Global Cues; Infosys, RIL Weigh
On the NSE, four out of the 15 sectors ended in the red, with Nifty IT, Defence and Finance declining the most.
India's benchmark equity indices extended losses to a fourth session on Monday, following a decline in Asian shares and US index futures. Information technology, defence and financial stocks took a beating.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 67.55 points or 0.27% lower at 25,082.3, while the BSE Sensex closed 247.01 points or 0.3% down at 82,253.46. Intraday, the Nifty and Sensex slipped 0.6%.
Of the 50 stocks on the Nifty, 27 declined. The market capitalisation of the blue-chip pack shed over Rs 56,600 crore.
Shares of Eternal Ltd., Titan Co. and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Jio Financial Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. were among the biggest laggards.
In terms of points contribution, Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged the index Nifty the most.
The broader market indices settled mixed, as the BSE MidCap fell 0.65% and SmallCap gained 0.70%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,113 stocks declined, 1,956 advanced and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.