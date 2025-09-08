Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Near Day's Lows; Auto Stocks Offset Losses

The benchmark equity indices ended flat on Monday after falling sharply in the last hour of trade, closing near the day's low.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 32.15 points or 0.13% higher at 24,773.15 and the BSE Sensex closed 76.54 points or 0.09% up at 80,787.30. The Nifty rose as much as 0.58% during the day to 24,885.50, while the Sensex was up 0.57% to 81,171.38.