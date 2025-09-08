Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Near Day's Lows; Auto Stocks Offset Losses
Mahinda & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
The benchmark equity indices ended flat on Monday after falling sharply in the last hour of trade, closing near the day's low.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 32.15 points or 0.13% higher at 24,773.15 and the BSE Sensex closed 76.54 points or 0.09% up at 80,787.30. The Nifty rose as much as 0.58% during the day to 24,885.50, while the Sensex was up 0.57% to 81,171.38.
Eleven out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, while Nifty IT, Pharma, FMCG and Energy closed lower.
The BSE Midcap ended 0.33% higher and the SmallCap also closed 0.30% higher.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 1,223 stocks declined, 1,019 advanced and 23 remained unchanged on the BSE.