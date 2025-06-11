Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed After Tuesday's Decline

The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Wednesday, resuming advances after a one-day blip on Tuesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.15% higher at 25,141, while the BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.15% up at 82,515. During the day, the Nifty rose 0.47% to trade at 25,222.49 and the Sensex advanced 0.48% to 82,783.51.

"The markets witnessed an inverted V-shaped movement, as after a muted start, the index had surged higher, led by strength in IT stocks. However, overbought conditions in the Midcap and Smallcap segments triggered a sharp decline across the board; but the index recovered from the lower levels and eventually settled the trade higher at 25,141.40 with gains of 37.15 points," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.