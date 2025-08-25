Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End In Green After Day Of Decline; Infosys, TCS Lead Gains

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after it closed with declines on Friday. Prior to that the benchmark indices had maintained a six session gain streak at market close.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 97.65 points or 0.39% higher at 24,967.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 329.06 points or 0.40% up at 81,635.91..In terms of point of points contribution, Infosys contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty, followed by Tata Consultancy Ltd..Infosys and Tata Consultancy Service were among the top gainers in the Nifty..Eight out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT, Realty and Metal gaining the most..The BSE Midcap ended 0.10% higher, while the SmallCap ended 0.02% lower.The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,194 stocks declined, 2,246 stocks advanced and 196 remained unchanged on the NSE.