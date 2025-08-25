Business NewsMarketsStock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End In Green After Day Of Decline; Infosys, TCS Lead Gains
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End In Green After Day Of Decline; Infosys, TCS Lead Gains

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 97.65 points or 0.39% higher at 24,967.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 329.06 points or 0.40% up at 81,635.91.

25 Aug 2025, 04:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Stock Market Highlights, stock market today, indian stock market
Stock Market Highlights: Benchmarks close higher. (Image source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after it closed with declines on Friday. Prior to that the benchmark indices had maintained a six session gain streak at market close.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 97.65 points or 0.39% higher at 24,967.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 329.06 points or 0.40% up at 81,635.91.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End In Green After Day Of Decline; Infosys, TCS Lead Gains

In terms of point of points contribution, Infosys contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty, followed by Tata Consultancy Ltd.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End In Green After Day Of Decline; Infosys, TCS Lead Gains

Infosys and Tata Consultancy Service were among the top gainers in the Nifty.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End In Green After Day Of Decline; Infosys, TCS Lead Gains

Eight out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT, Realty and Metal gaining the most.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End In Green After Day Of Decline; Infosys, TCS Lead Gains

The BSE Midcap ended 0.10% higher, while the SmallCap ended 0.02% lower.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,194 stocks declined, 2,246 stocks advanced and 196 remained unchanged on the NSE.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End In Green After Day Of Decline; Infosys, TCS Lead Gains
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT