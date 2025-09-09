Business NewsMarketsStock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Higher As Infosys Leads Gains
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Higher As Infosys Leads Gains

Eight out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT leading the gains.

09 Sep 2025, 04:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock Market Highlights (Image: Freepik)&nbsp;</p></div>
Stock Market Highlights (Image: Freepik) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The benchmark equity indices ended higher on Tuesday, led by the share price of Infosys Ltd. Both the indices closed 0.39% higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 95.45 points higher at 24,868.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 314.02 points up at 80,101.32.

The Nifty rose as much as 0.48% during the day to 24891.80, while the Sensex was up 0.49% to 81181.37.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Higher As Infosys Leads Gains

In terms of points contribution, Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Higher As Infosys Leads Gains

Eight out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT leading the gains.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Higher As Infosys Leads Gains

The BSE Midcap ended 0.20% higher and the SmallCap also closed 0.22% higher.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 1,205 stocks declined, 1,031 advanced and 17 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Higher As Infosys Leads Gains

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Near 24,900, Sensex Gains 330 Points As Infosys, TCS Shares Lead
Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Near 24,900, Sensex Gains 330 Points As Infosys, TCS Shares Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT