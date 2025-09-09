Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Higher As Infosys Leads Gains

The benchmark equity indices ended higher on Tuesday, led by the share price of Infosys Ltd. Both the indices closed 0.39% higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 95.45 points higher at 24,868.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 314.02 points up at 80,101.32.

The Nifty rose as much as 0.48% during the day to 24891.80, while the Sensex was up 0.49% to 81181.37.