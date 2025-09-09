Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Higher As Infosys Leads Gains
Eight out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT leading the gains.
The benchmark equity indices ended higher on Tuesday, led by the share price of Infosys Ltd. Both the indices closed 0.39% higher.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 95.45 points higher at 24,868.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 314.02 points up at 80,101.32.
The Nifty rose as much as 0.48% during the day to 24891.80, while the Sensex was up 0.49% to 81181.37.
In terms of points contribution, Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
The BSE Midcap ended 0.20% higher and the SmallCap also closed 0.22% higher.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 1,205 stocks declined, 1,031 advanced and 17 remained unchanged on the BSE.