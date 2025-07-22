Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Flat Amid Q1 Results Volatility
On the NSE, 12 out of the 15 sectors ended in the red, with the Nifty Media, PSU Bank and Realty dropping the most.
The benchmark equity indices end the session on a flat note on Tuesday as shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. weighed.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 29.8 points or 0.12% lower at 25,060.9, while the BSE Sensex closed 13.53 points or 0.02% down at 82,186.81.
Overall, consolidation may continue in the coming days, as the index is not showing any signs of a breakout from the current trading zone, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.
Shares of Eternal Ltd., HDFC Life, Hindalco and Titan were among the top gainers in the Nifty.
Shriram Finance Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd were among the biggest laggards.
In terms of points contribution, Eternal Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty, while Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd weighed on the index the most.
The broader market indices underperformed the benchmarks, as the BSE MidCap declined 0.62% and the BSE SmallCap fell 0.17%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,239 stocks declined, 1,782 advanced and 177 remained unchanged on the BSE.