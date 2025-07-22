Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Flat Amid Q1 Results Volatility

The benchmark equity indices end the session on a flat note on Tuesday as shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. weighed.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 29.8 points or 0.12% lower at 25,060.9, while the BSE Sensex closed 13.53 points or 0.02% down at 82,186.81.

Overall, consolidation may continue in the coming days, as the index is not showing any signs of a breakout from the current trading zone, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.