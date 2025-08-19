Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Close Higher For Fourth Session As RIL Leads
Twelve out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty Oil & Gas, Media and Auto gaining the most.
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as shares of Reliance Industries Ltd led the gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 103.7 points or 0.42% higher at 24,980.65 and the BSE Sensex closed 370.64 points or 0.46% up at 81,644.39.
In terms of point of point contribution, Reliance Industries Ltd contributed the most, followed by Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Eternal. HDFC Bank dragged the index the most.
In the Nifty 50, the top gainers were Tata Motors, Adani Ports and RIL, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv and Cipla were the top losers.
The BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices both ended 0.97% higher.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,631 stocks advanced, 1,437stocks declined and 164 remained unchanged on the BSE.