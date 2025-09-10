Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Close Higher As IT Stocks Lead Gains

Business NewsMarketsStock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Close Higher As IT Stocks Lead Gains
Twelve out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT, Defence and PSU Bank leading the gains.

10 Sep 2025, 04:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The Indian stock market ended in gains on Wednesday. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Indian stock market ended in gains on Wednesday. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in information technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 104.5 points or 0.42% higher at 24,973.1 and the BSE Sensex closed 323.83 points or 0.4% up at 81,425.15. The Nifty rose as much as 0.67% during the day to 25,035.7, while the Sensex was up 0.67% to 81,643.88.

In terms of points contribution, Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Twelve out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT, Defence and PSU Bank leading the gains.

The BSE Midcap ended 0.84% higher and the SmallCap also closed 0.72% higher.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 1,382 stocks advanced, 847 advanced and 25 remained unchanged on the BSE.

