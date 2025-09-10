Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Close Higher As IT Stocks Lead Gains

The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in information technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 104.5 points or 0.42% higher at 24,973.1 and the BSE Sensex closed 323.83 points or 0.4% up at 81,425.15. The Nifty rose as much as 0.67% during the day to 25,035.7, while the Sensex was up 0.67% to 81,643.88.