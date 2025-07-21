Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Close Higher As Bank Stocks Lead

The benchmark equity indices snapped three sessions of losses on Monday as shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 122.3 points or 0.49% higher at 25,090.7, while the BSE Sensex gained 442.61 points or 0.54% to close at 82,200.34.

Technically, after an early morning intraday selloff, the market took support near 24,900 and bounced back sharply. From the day's lowest point, the market recovered over 200 points, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"A reversal intraday formation and a bullish candle near the 50-day SMA (simple moving average) indicate that a pullback formation is likely to continue in the near future," he said.