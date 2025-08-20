Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Reclaims 25,000; Sensex Gains Over 200 Points As IT Stocks Lead

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the fifth straight session on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 69.9 points or 0.28% higher at 25,050.55 and the BSE Sensex closed 213.45 points or 0.26% up at 81,857.8. The Nifty recorded the longest winning streak since June 11, while the Sensex posted the best winning streak since April 23.