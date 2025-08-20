Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Reclaims 25,000; Sensex Gains Over 200 Points As IT Stocks Lead
Eight out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT, FMCG and Realty gaining the most.
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the fifth straight session on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 69.9 points or 0.28% higher at 25,050.55 and the BSE Sensex closed 213.45 points or 0.26% up at 81,857.8. The Nifty recorded the longest winning streak since June 11, while the Sensex posted the best winning streak since April 23.
In terms of point of point contribution, Infosys contributed the most, followed by TCS, HUL and Bharti Airtel.
In the Nifty 50, the top gainers were Infosys, TCS, HUL, Nestle, while Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance were the top losers.
Eight out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT, FMCG and Realty gaining the most.
The BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices both ended 0.39% and 0.30% higher, respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,339 stocks advanced, 1,726 stocks declined and 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.