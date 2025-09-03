Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Reclaims 24,700, Sensex Ends 400 Points Up Ahead Of GST Rate-Cut Decision

Business NewsMarketsStock Market Highlights: Nifty Reclaims 24,700, Sensex Ends 400 Points Up Ahead Of GST Rate-Cut Decision
In terms of points contribution, HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

03 Sep 2025, 04:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Photo source: Envato)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The benchmark equity indices ended in the green on Wednesday on expectations of a GST rate reduction, which can help boost consumption.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 135.45 points or 0.55% higher at 24,715.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 409.83 points or 0.51% up at 80,567.71. The Nifty rose as much as 0.64% during the day to 24,737.05, while the Sensex was up 0.64% to 80,671.28.

In terms of points contribution, HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Thirteen out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty Metal, Pharma and PSU Bank rising the most.

The BSE Midcap ended 0.63% higher and the SmallCap gained 0.90%.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,624 stocks advanced, 1,484 declined and 169 remained unchanged on the BSE.

