Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Reclaims 24,700, Sensex Ends 400 Points Up Ahead Of GST Rate-Cut Decision

The benchmark equity indices ended in the green on Wednesday on expectations of a GST rate reduction, which can help boost consumption.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 135.45 points or 0.55% higher at 24,715.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 409.83 points or 0.51% up at 80,567.71. The Nifty rose as much as 0.64% during the day to 24,737.05, while the Sensex was up 0.64% to 80,671.28.