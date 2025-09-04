Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Erases Day's Gains To End Nearly Flat As GST Cheer Fades Out, Sensex Up 0.19%

The benchmark equity indices ended in the green on Thursday after a positive boost on consumption came in from GST rate cuts. During trade today, the markets had risen significantly before closing off highs due to factors like the BSE expiry.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 19.25 points or 0.08% higher at 24,734.30 and the BSE Sensex closed 150.30 points or 0.19% up at 80,718.01. The Nifty rose as much as 1.08% during the day to 24,980.75, while the Sensex was up 1.10% to 81,456.67.