Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Erases Day's Gains To End Nearly Flat As GST Cheer Fades Out, Sensex Up 0.19%
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 19.25 points or 0.08% higher at 24,734.30 and the BSE Sensex closed 150.30 points or 0.19% up at 80,718.01.
The benchmark equity indices ended in the green on Thursday after a positive boost on consumption came in from GST rate cuts. During trade today, the markets had risen significantly before closing off highs due to factors like the BSE expiry.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 19.25 points or 0.08% higher at 24,734.30 and the BSE Sensex closed 150.30 points or 0.19% up at 80,718.01. The Nifty rose as much as 1.08% during the day to 24,980.75, while the Sensex was up 1.10% to 81,456.67.
In terms of points contribution, Mahinda & Mahindra Ltd., HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Six out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, while Nifty Defence, PSU Bank, Energy and Oil & Gas closed lower.
The BSE Midcap ended 0.60% lower and the SmallCap also closed 0.60% lower.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,324 stocks declined, 1,808 advanced and 169 remained unchanged on the BSE.