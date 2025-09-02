Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Ends In Red, Sensex Drops Over 200 Points; ICICI, HDFC Bank Weigh

The benchmark equity indices ended in the red on Tuesday, a day after closing with gains. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 45.4 points or 0.18% lower at 24,579.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 206.6 points or 0.26% up at 80,157.8.

The Nifty fell as much as 0.42% during the day to 24,522.35, while the Sensex slipped 0.44% to 80,008.5.