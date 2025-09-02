Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Ends In Red, Sensex Drops Over 200 Points; ICICI, HDFC Bank Weigh
ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Cipla were among the top losers for the day.
The benchmark equity indices ended in the red on Tuesday, a day after closing with gains. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 45.4 points or 0.18% lower at 24,579.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 206.6 points or 0.26% up at 80,157.8.
The Nifty fell as much as 0.42% during the day to 24,522.35, while the Sensex slipped 0.44% to 80,008.5.
In terms of points contribution, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahinda contributed the most to the losses in the Nifty.
Mahindra & Mahindra, DRL, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Cipla were among the top losers for the day.
Five out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the red, while Nifty FMCG, Media, Energy and Defence gained the most.
The BSE Midcap ended 0.26% higher and the SmallCap gained 0.66%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,458 stocks advanced, 1,676 declined and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.