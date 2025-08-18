Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Closes Slightly Below 25,000; Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp End In Green
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 245.65 points or 1% higher at 24,876.95 and the BSE Sensex ended 676 points or 0.84% up at 81,273.75
The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Monday, Aug. 18. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and and Bajaj Auto contributed positively to the index.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 245.65 points or 1% higher at 24,876.95 and the BSE Sensex ended 676 points or 0.84% up at 81,273.75
The broader market also saw strong momentum, as the Nifty Midcap 150 index climbed over 1%, driven by notable gains in stocks like Ashok Leyland and Godrej Industries.
Maruti Suzuki closed with highest gains in the lot with over 8.85% gains as Hero MotoCorp closely followed with nearly 5.99% gains. Bajaj Auto and Nestle also marked gains.
ITC marked the deepest losses closing over 1.4% lower with Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Larsen and Turbo and NTPC in the red.
Most of the sectors ended higher with Nifty Auto, Rural, Realty and Consumption leading the lot. The only two sector in the red were Nifty IT and Media.
The BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices ended higher at 1.07% and 1.45%, respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,538 stocks advanced, 1,641 stocks declined and 177 remained unchanged on the BSE.