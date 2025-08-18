Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Closes Slightly Below 25,000; Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp End In Green

The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Monday, Aug. 18. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and and Bajaj Auto contributed positively to the index.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 245.65 points or 1% higher at 24,876.95 and the BSE Sensex ended 676 points or 0.84% up at 81,273.75

The broader market also saw strong momentum, as the Nifty Midcap 150 index climbed over 1%, driven by notable gains in stocks like Ashok Leyland and Godrej Industries.