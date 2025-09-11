Stock Market Highlights: Nifty Clocks In Best Gaining Streak Since April; Sensex Settles Flat
Eleven out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty Oil & Gas, Media and Energy leading the gains.
The Nifty extended its rally for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday, making it the best rally of gains since April 2025, while the Sensex closed in the green with little change.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 32.4 points or 0.13% higher at 25,005.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 123.58 points or 0.15% up at 81,548.73. The Nifty rose as much as 0.26% during the day to 25,005.50, while the Sensex was up 0.27% to 81642.22.
In terms of points contribution, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Infosys Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Titan Co. and Bajaj Auto Ltd weighed the most.
Eleven out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty Oil & Gas, Media and Energy leading the gains. The Nifty IT, Auto and Defence ended in the red.
The BSE Midcap ended 0.14% higher, while the SmallCap closed 0.01% lower.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 1,148 stocks declined, 1,069 advanced and 37 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Other Highlights
Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel gains the most in Nifty since Aug 25, 2025
Eicher Motors gains over 12% since Aug 25, 2025
Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and Nestle India gains over 5% since Aug 25, 2025
Currency Update
The Indian rupee settled at a record closing low of 88.44 against the US dollar on Thursday, in line with the weakness in its Asian peers on the back of buying by importers and banks, three treasury officials said.
The Indian unit closed 34 paise down at 88.44 a dollar during the day. Intraday, the rupee fell 36 paise to record low of 88.46 against US dollar. On Wednesday, it had closed at 88.10 a dollar.