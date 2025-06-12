Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End 1% Down As L&T, Infosys Drag

The benchmark equity indices slumped on Thursday as shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 253.2 points or 1.01% down at 24,888.2, and the BSE Sensex closed 823.16 points or 1% lower at 81,691.98.

The Nifty and Sensex opened on a muted note and traded in a narrow range for most of the session. However, in the last leg of the trade, the Nifty slumped 1.25% or 315.50 points to the day's low of 24,825.9, and the Sensex declined 1.20% or 991.98 points to 81,523.16.

"It was a bear-dominated day of trade. Following a muted start, the Index compounded its losses and a sudden decline in the late afternoon session dragged it further lower to settle the trade at 24,888.2 with a loss of 253.2 points," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers.