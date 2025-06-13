Stock Market Highlights: Investors Lose Rs 2.96 Lakh Crore As Sensex, Nifty Slump On Israel-Iran Tensions

The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, marking a second straight session of losses at the close of the week.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 169 points, or 0.68% lower at 24,718.60, while the BSE Sensex closed 573 points, or 0.70% down at 81,118. During the day, Nifty fell 1.67% to trade at 24,473 and Sensex declined 1.64% to 80.354.59.

This week, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with both Nifty and Sensex falling more than 1%. Nifty dropped by 500 points from its weekly high, snapping a two-day gaining streak. Eternal Ltd. and Adani Ports emerged as the top losers in Nifty. The Nifty Midcap 150 also fell more than 1%, dragged down by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and One97 Communication Ltd.

Additionally, the Nifty Smallcap 250 fell by 0.4% for the day, impacted by Netweb Tech and Angel One. Nifty Realty was the worst-performing sector, with Brigade Enterprises Ltd. and Raymond Ltd. being the top losers.