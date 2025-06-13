Stock Market Highlights: Investors Lose Rs 2.96 Lakh Crore As Sensex, Nifty Slump On Israel-Iran Tensions
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 169 points, or 0.68% lower at 24,718.60, while the BSE Sensex closed 573 points, or 0.70% down at 81,118.
The benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, marking a second straight session of losses at the close of the week.
During the day, Nifty fell 1.67% to trade at 24,473 and Sensex declined 1.64% to 80.354.59.
This week, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with both Nifty and Sensex falling more than 1%. Nifty dropped by 500 points from its weekly high, snapping a two-day gaining streak. Eternal Ltd. and Adani Ports emerged as the top losers in Nifty. The Nifty Midcap 150 also fell more than 1%, dragged down by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and One97 Communication Ltd.
Additionally, the Nifty Smallcap 250 fell by 0.4% for the day, impacted by Netweb Tech and Angel One. Nifty Realty was the worst-performing sector, with Brigade Enterprises Ltd. and Raymond Ltd. being the top losers.
Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. were the top gainers.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were among the biggest laggards.
In terms of points contribution, Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Industries Ltd. were among stocks that led gains in the index.
HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged the index the most.
On NSE, nine out of 11 sectors ended in the red, with Nifty PSU Bank, FMCG and Bank among the top losers.
The broader market indices ended lower, both BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap closed 0.26% lower.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers, as 1,530 stocks advanced, 2,547 declined and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE