Investors Lose Nearly Rs 7 Lakh Crore As Nifty 50 Falls Over 1.5%: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices recorded their worst fall since January, tracking declines in shares of heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Market capitalisation of the Nifty Total Market, which tracks the performance of 750 stocks listed on the NSE, fell Rs 6.7 lakh crore in Thursday's crash, according to data on the NSE.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 345 points, or 1.55%, lower at 21,957.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1,062.22 points, or 1.45%, lower at 72,404.17.

The Nifty fell 1.66% to 21,932.40, and the Sensex dropped 1.54% to 72,334.74 during the day.

The benchmark Nifty 50 also slipped below the 22,000 level for the first time in 14 sessions.

"On daily charts, the index has formed a long bearish candle, which supports further weakness from the current levels. We are of the view that the short-term market texture is weak, but due to temporary oversold conditions, we could see one technical pullback rally from the current levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

For traders now, 22,000/72,550 would act as a key level to watch out for. Above 22,000/72,550, the market could bounce back to 22,100-22,150/72,300-72,500, according to him.

On the flip side, below 22,000/72,550, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. Below this, the market could slip to 21,850–21,800/72,100–72,000, Chouhan said.