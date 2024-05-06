Domestic Investors Remained Buyers Amid Retail Sell-Off In Volatile Q4

Domestic Institutional Investors remained net buyers all through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. This, even as individual investors recorded net outflows from Indian equities during March, matching their stance with that of foreign portfolio investors, as broader markets turned volatile amid concerns of frothy valuations.

Indian equities saw net outflow of Rs 8,862 crore by retail investors during the month, while domestic institutions were the only category of investors who made net purchases at Rs 36,660 crore.

Nifty Smallcap 250 fell as much as 11.2% in March, led by churn in portfolio by stress test by funds, before rising by 7% from its lowest point. The sharp swing was observed as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on 'frothy' valuations, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India mandated a disclosure of stress test and liquidity analysis for mid and small-cap funds.