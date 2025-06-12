Stock Market Crash: Nifty Falls Below 25,000, Sensex Drops Over 800 Points — Key Drivers Behind Decline

The benchmark indices fell over 1% after posting a subdued start on Thursday. Nifty fell below 25,000 while Sensex was down nearly 1,000 points. The broader segment of the market was also negative as the Nifty Midcap 150 was down 1.20% and Smallcap indices was down 1.09%.

"Investor sentiment remains cautious due to slow progress in US-China trade talks, President Donald Trump said he will set unilateral tariff rates within two weeks, a 0.5% decline in U.S. index futures, and rising geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region,” said Vikas Jain, head of research at Reliance Securities.

The markets were dragged by Nifty Realty and Nifty Energy.

The rising tensions in Middle East also impacted the markets. US President Donald Trump's amid tensions in Middle East has US has ordered some of its staff to depart form the embassy in Baghdad after Iran threatened to attack US bases if talks over its nuclear program fall through.

"The downturn was attributed to intensified profit-booking and risk-off sentiment, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East overshadowed positive macro cues such as softening inflation and encouraging trade data. Investor mood remained cautious ahead of further developments on the US-China trade front, adding to market uncertainty," said Bajaj Broking Research.

The Nifty and Sensex opened on a muted note and traded in a narrow range for most of the session. However, in the last leg of the trade, the Nifty slumped 1.25% or 315.50 points to the day's low of 24,825.9, and the Sensex declined 1.20% or 991.98 points to 81,523.16.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 253.2 points or 1.01% down at 24,888.2, and the BSE Sensex closed 823.16 points or 1% lower at 81,691.98.

Volatility index VIX rose over 4% on Thursday.