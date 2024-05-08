Promoter Pledged Holdings In BSE 500 Stocks Slip: Kotak Institutional Equities

Pledged holding by majority shareholders of S&P BSE 500 index fell marginally to 1.10% in the March 2024 quarter from 1.17% in the December 2023 quarter, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Promoters of 73 companies in the BSE 500 gauge have pledged part of their holdings in the March 2024 quarter. The value of these pledged promoter holdings stood at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, about 0.56% of the total BSE 500 index’s market capitalisation, a May 7 note said.