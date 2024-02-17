Stock Bulls Turn To Europe For Cheap Alternative To Magnificent Riches

The odds still look stacked against Europe, however. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index has gained 2.6% this year, inching toward a record high last hit in January 2022. In dollar terms, it’s down 0.2%, trailing the US benchmark S&P 500 Index — which is at an all-time peak. And a year when Europe outpaces Wall Street would be an outlier — it has happened only twice in the last decade.