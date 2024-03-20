Still Cautious Of IT Sector, Say Analysts

Analysts seem to be cautious about the information technology sector just as the markets prepare for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday.

The Nifty IT closed 0.18% lower on Wednesday and has fallen close to 6% in the last month.

"IT services, the whole pack will face the same U.S. Fed again," Chakri Lokapriya, managing partner at RedStrawBerry LLP, told NDTV Profit. "Until that uncertainty goes away, which is probably the next two–three months, the sector is unlikely to really rerate going forward."

The valuations are OK, but it will only "trade water but not make much money from the current levels," he said.

Jai Bala, chief market technician at CashTheChaos, is "very cautious" about IT names. If the index goes below 34,200 levels, then there will be a trend change, he said.

Bala is hesitant to invest in frontline IT names as the entire sector is seeing an overlap of trending moves, with the fall overlapping with the previous year's high. However, he said, "I am bullish on Midcap IT names."