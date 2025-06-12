Sterlite Technologies Shares Hit Six-Month High On Getting Rs 2,631-Crore Contract From BSNL

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. shares hit a six-month high on Thursday after it rose over 15% on winning a Rs 2,631-crore contract from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. In addition, the shares were trading at a high volume.

Sterlite Tech, through its global services business, in consortium with Dilip Buildcon Ltd., entered into the agreement with BSNL for a deal value of Rs 2,631 crore.

The project entails design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Telecom Circles.

It is expected to take place over a period of three years for construction, while the maintenance is for 10 years. It will be at 5.5% per annum of capex for the first five years, and then 6.5% per annum of capex for the next five years of maintenance, according to the filing.