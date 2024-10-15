Sterling & Wilson Share Price Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Strong Q2 Results

Shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Tuesday after it swung into profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The solar EPC contractor released its earnings for the September 2024 quarter on Monday. The company posted Rs 8.57 crore profit in Q2, compared to a loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Opening higher at Rs 564.85 apiece on the NSE, shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. gained sharply to an intraday high of Rs 582.55. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty was down 0.26% at around 12:30 p.m.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.’s revenue jumped 35.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,030.49 crore in the July-September period from Rs 759.52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its operating income or earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation rose Rs 18.15 crore, while Ebitda margins widened to 1.8% from 0.2% a year ago.