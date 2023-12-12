Sterling And Wilson Stock Hits Two-Year High On Launching QIP

On the NSE, Sterling's stock rose as much as 5% during the day to Rs 444.35 apiece, the highest since Nov. 11, 2021. It reversed gains to trade 1.25% lower at Rs 417.90 apiece compared to a 0.03% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:13 a.m.

It has risen 57.06% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79.17, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

An analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.3%.