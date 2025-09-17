Steel To Cement: Amisha Vora Bets On THESE Sectors Over GST 2.0-Led Consumption Boost
Indian economic reforms, with a particular focus on consumption, are setting the stage for significant growth across various sectors, according to Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Vora highlights that the nation's economic strength is built on permanent domestic reforms like the Goods and Services Tax and not fazed temporary international trade disputes noting that Trump's tariffs are temporary.
She points to a number of key sectors, including steel and cement as sectors that are poised for exponential growth, reflecting a long-term, confident outlook for the Indian economy.
Sectors Set For Growth
Vora picks several sectors with significant growth potential. The defence sector, once "dependent globally," is now a "turnaround sector especially their order books." Similarly, she points to a "complete revamp" of the railway sector over the past decade.
Looking ahead, she expects “exponential growth” in the EV segment, including ancillaries and charging infrastructure.
Other key sectors to watch include solar and data centers. As consumer income rises, Vora also anticipates a pickup in consumption, steel, cement, healthcare, diagnostics, hotels, and airlines as well.
GST Cuts And Impact
Vora sees the GST as the ultimate "game changer" for the industry and for India. “The first round of GST, implementation saw hiccups,” she noted, but the reform has now matured.
“Over the past few years, GST revenue has started coming in, bringing so many states of India to one table. And making that work itself is a mind-boggling achievement," she said.
India Story And Fiscal Discipline
She contrasts this with short-term geopolitical events, asserting that “Trump tariffs are temporary but GST reforms are permanent. This will lead to the next round of growth in India. And we will not be surprised if India will touch record GDP growth,” she said.
Her optimism extends to India's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, highlighting the nation's fiscal discipline. “The way India handled Covid crisis, was outstanding. We never splurged, we kept our fiscal discipline as strong as we can. So the revival of India was much faster,” she said.