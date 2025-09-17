Steel To Cement: Amisha Vora Bets On THESE Sectors Over GST 2.0-Led Consumption Boost

Indian economic reforms, with a particular focus on consumption, are setting the stage for significant growth across various sectors, according to Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Vora highlights that the nation's economic strength is built on permanent domestic reforms like the Goods and Services Tax and not fazed temporary international trade disputes noting that Trump's tariffs are temporary.

She points to a number of key sectors, including steel and cement as sectors that are poised for exponential growth, reflecting a long-term, confident outlook for the Indian economy.