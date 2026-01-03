Steel Pipe Makers Report Steady Volume Growth In Q3 On Infrastructure Demand
Sector leader APL Apollo Tubes posted all-time high quarterly sales volumes in the December 2025 quarter.
India’s listed steel pipe manufacturers posted a steady performance in the December 2025 quarter, with healthy sales volumes reflecting sustained demand from infrastructure and construction activity.
JTL Industries reported sales volume of 90,429.10 MT in the December 2025 quarter, an increase of 10.83% sequentially from 81,593 MT in the September 2025 quarter, and 3.10% higher annually than 87,713.57 MT in the December 2024 quarter.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, sales volumes stood at 2,72,639 MT compared with 2,63,805 MT in the same period last year, marking 3.35% annual growth — the company’s highest-ever nine-month sales volume.
Rama Steel Tubes reported sales of 58,974.55 ton in the December 2025 quarter, compared with 51,669.01 ton in the December 2024 quarter. Sales for the nine months ended December 2025 came in at 1,71,935.78 ton against 1,39,956.23 ton in the same period a year earlier.
Hi-Tech Pipes recorded sales volumes of 1,36,067 MT in the December 2025 quarter, up from 1,24,233 MT in the December 2024 quarter, and higher by about 9% sequentially compared with 1,25,218 MT in the September 2025 quarter.
Sambhv Steel Tubes reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of value-added products during the December 2025 quarter, led by structural pipes and tubes, pre-galvanised coils and pipes, and stainless steel coils. Total sales volume stood at 97,472 ton in the December 2025 quarter, compared with 72,559 ton in the December 2024 quarter and 98,768 ton in the September 2025 quarter.
Sector leader APL Apollo Tubes posted all-time high quarterly sales volumes of 9,16,976 ton in the December 2025 quarter, compared with 8,55,037 ton in the September 2025 quarter and 8,28,200 ton in the December 2024 quarter. For the nine months ended December 2025, volumes stood at 25,66,363 ton, representing an 11% annual increase.
Across the pack, companies reported higher dispatches across ERW, galvanised and structural pipe categories, with diversified portfolios and capacity additions helping tap India’s ongoing infrastructure and construction upcycle.