Steel Pipe Makers Report Steady Volume Growth In Q3 On Infrastructure Demand

India’s listed steel pipe manufacturers posted a steady performance in the December 2025 quarter, with healthy sales volumes reflecting sustained demand from infrastructure and construction activity.

JTL Industries reported sales volume of 90,429.10 MT in the December 2025 quarter, an increase of 10.83% sequentially from 81,593 MT in the September 2025 quarter, and 3.10% higher annually than 87,713.57 MT in the December 2024 quarter.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, sales volumes stood at 2,72,639 MT compared with 2,63,805 MT in the same period last year, marking 3.35% annual growth — the company’s highest-ever nine-month sales volume.

Rama Steel Tubes reported sales of 58,974.55 ton in the December 2025 quarter, compared with 51,669.01 ton in the December 2024 quarter. Sales for the nine months ended December 2025 came in at 1,71,935.78 ton against 1,39,956.23 ton in the same period a year earlier.