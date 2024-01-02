States Debt Cost Crosses 7.7%, Spread Between G-Sec Jumps To 2-Year High

Moreover, the spread between the cut-off of 10-year SGS and the 10-year G-sec (7.18 GS 2033) yield widened by 5 bps to touch 53 bps from 48 bps last week, which is the highest since January 2022, she said, adding the spike in the spread as well as the pricing was primarily because of the investors' concerns about larger supply in the quarter.