Stars Finally Aligning For India’s FMCG Story, Says Goldman Sachs — Check Stock Picks

India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector could be headed into one of its strongest earnings phases in years, with a rare combination of revenue and margin tailwinds coming together in 2026, according to Goldman Sachs.

The brokerage expects earnings growth to accelerate meaningfully next year as both toplines and margins improve. On the demand side, GST rate cuts and soft food inflation are set to lift mass-consumption categories including soaps, hair oil, shampoos and biscuits. A weak summer in 2025 has also created a favourable base for beverages and other summer-linked products.

On the cost front, most companies are benefiting from falling input prices across palm oil, crude, tea, copra and extra neutral alcohol, providing powerful gross-margin support.