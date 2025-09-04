Star Health, LIC, HDFC Life — Insurance Stocks Zoom After GST Exemption On Premiums

Shares of life and health insurance companies soared von Thursday after the Goods and Services Tax Council exempted insurance premiums from levies. The insurance services are currently under 18% rate.

Individual health insurance policies, including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens, will be exempted. "Exemption of GST on all individual life insurance policies, whether term life, ULIP, or endowment policies, and reinsurance," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Analysts said GST exemption is positive for health insurers and insurance penetration. Insurers will be left with a GST liability on their expenses while their GST incoming has been removed. To protect their profitability and manage this change, such insurers may implement price hikes.