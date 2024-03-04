Star Health Insurance: A Bull Vs. Bear Case

Citi Research said the current high valuation does not fully reflect business headwinds, including rising competitive intensity and likely market-share loss in the new individual health insurance business; lack of visibility into the steady-state net-incurred claims ratio; and regulatory issues, which can disrupt the arbitrage in product manufacturing and distribution.

Citi has assigned a 'sell' rating for the stock with a price target of Rs 560 apiece.

CLSA pointed out that books of the company along with ICICI Lombard's were best performing in terms of loss ratios among standalone health insurers and general insurers as their loss ratios have only seen a 1–10-percentage-point increase during the first nine months of the current fiscal. "The highest increase was for Aditya Birla Health (up 11 ppt YoY) and Bajaj Allianz Health (up 10 ppt YoY)," CLSA said.

"Among standalone health insurers, Star is the only company whose expense ratio (31%) is well within the stipulated cap of 35%. Per regulations, insurers have till FY26 to control costs," it said.

For Citi's call, it said the upside risks include a sharp rise in premium growth at a less than 25% annual growth; tight control over claims experience, led by favourable pricing arrangements with hospitals or one-off price hikes; and absence of any regulatory changes in product manufacturing and distribution of health insurance.