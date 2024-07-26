Standard Glass Lining Technology Seeks SEBI Nod To Raise Rs 600 Crore Via IPO

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd. has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 600 crore through an initial public offer.

The Telangana-based firm's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares with a face value of Rs 10, aggregating up to Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of 18.4 million shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating up to Rs 350 core.

The company's promoters — S2 Engineering, Kandula Ramakrishna, Kandula Krishna Veni and Nageswar Rao Kandula — will be selling a part of their holdings through this offer. Three other members of the promoter group and two other shareholders also plan to sell their shares.

IIFL Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the merchant bankers for the issue, according to the draft papers.