SS Retail Files Draft Papers With SEBI For Rs 500-Crore IPO

Mobile retail company SS Retail has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities And Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 500 crore through its initial public offering.

The company's maiden public offering will be a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore, along with an offer for sale of Rs 200 crore by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

As per the draft papers filed on Saturday, proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to fund capital expenditure for fit outs towards setting up of new stores in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028; working capital requirements; and general corporate purposes.