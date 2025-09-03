Srinivas Injeti Appointed As Public Interest Director On NSE Board

The National Stock Exchange of India has appointed Srinivas Injeti as public interest director on its board, according to the NSE website.

According to the exchange, Injeti’s experience in building regulatory institutions and fostering international linkages will further help the exchange in enhancing transparency, governance, and at the same time gain stakeholder trust.

His work has spanned diverse domains, including corporate law, chartered accountancy, cost accountancy, and company secretary regulations, reflecting a deep understanding of India’s financial and corporate ecosystem.

A 1983-batch retired IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, Injeti has over four decades of leadership experience across corporate regulation, financial regulation, industrial promotion, insolvency and competition law, as well as public policy and international cooperation.

During his career, he has held several senior positions in government and regulatory bodies, including serving as secretary to the Government of India.

Notably, he was the founding chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, where he played a crucial role in driving institutional reforms, strengthening governance, and introducing systemic policy innovations.

He was also a member of the Financial Stability and Development Council chaired by the Finance Minister, from October 2017 to July 2023. His domain specialisation areas include, corporate law, industrial policy, foreign direct investment, SME development, financial regulations across banking, insurance, funds, and capital market.