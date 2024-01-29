SRF Q3 Preview: Profit, Ebitda May Fall As Revenue Declines

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a weak quarter due to deferrals of specialty chemical orders from customers and softness in the refrigerants business as well.

The brokerage firms do not expect any meaningful pickup in the packaging film segment, which continues to grapple with industry overcapacity.

While IDBI Capital expects revenue to decline by 16% year-on-year owing to weakness in the chemicals and packaging business. However, it expects a sequential improvement in chemical performance in the third quarter.

Systematix Institutional Equities sees continued weakness in the packaging vertical that may pose significant challenges from a cyclical downturn, owing to higher domestic and international capacities and the overall economic slowdown globally. The chemicals vertical too could witness lacklustre performance due to inventory rationalisation and sliding refrigerant gas prices, it said.

Chemicals business unit to register strong traction along with a better value-added product mix, according to HDFC Securities.