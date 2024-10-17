SRF Gets Downgraded To 'Sell' By UBS On Prolonged Growth Challenges, Market Headwinds

UBS has a 'sell' rating on SRF Ltd., a downgrade from the previous 'buy', owing to prolonged growth difficulties in the company’s key segments. The brokerage has also slashed the target price to Rs 2,100 per share from Rs 2,700 apiece. This implies a downside of 8.77% from the previous closing price.

Market expectations for a recovery in SRF’s chemical segment, which accounts for around 70% of its Ebitda, are likely to fall short, UBS said.

The agro-chemical sector, in particular, faces continued challenges due to weakening crop prices, driven by declining US farm incomes, soft demand from China's hog industry, and an emerging downcycle in Brazil’s agro chem imports.

Similar issues have emerged in the refrigerant gas segment, with the US market struggling with high inventories and rising competition from Chinese and Mexican producers. UBS predicts these challenges will likely result in earnings cuts of 20-22% for SRF in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026.